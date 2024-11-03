Cartoon Network just released an Over the Garden Wall stop-motion short

If there’s one tradition I can count on every fall, it’s the annual rewatch of Over the Garden Wall. The leaves start changing color, pumpkins begin to pop up everywhere, and I start thinking about venturing into the Unknown with Wirt and Greg. Something tells me I’m not the only one. But this year is extra special — today marks the 10-year anniversary since the miniseries debuted on Cartoon Network, and there’s a new stop-motion short to celebrate it. The short, from Cartoon Network and Aardman Animations, features some of the show’s original voice actors, including Elijah Wood as Wirt, Collin Dean as Greg and Melanie Lynskey as Beatrice.

Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale pitched the idea for the stop-motion special to directors Mikey Please and Dan Ojari earlier this year, Ojari told Fast Company . All of the figures are hand-carved wooden puppets, and filming took place in miniature sets (including a “10-by-10 square meter forest”) that took two months to build. “The only thing that’s digital is the facial animation,” Please told FC.