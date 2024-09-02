Disney cuts DirecTV customers' access to ABC, ESPN and more

ESPN's broadcast of the US Open was cut short for DirecTV users on Sunday after Disney issued a blackout midway through on all of its networks. It occurred after a 2019 deal expired without a new agreement for a licensing deal between the two companies.

Unsurprisingly, DirecTV and Disney disagree on which company is to blame. "The Walt Disney Co. is once again refusing any accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and now the American judicial system," Rob Thun, chief content officer at DIRECTV, said in a statement. "They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers — making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price."

DirecTV's release also claimed that Disney mandated at the last minute that it "must agree to waive all claims that Disney's behavior is anti-competitive" to proceed with a deal. The provider further called out Disney for being unpopular with many of DirecTV's customers. It also took issue with Disney putting its "best programming," like The Bear and Only Murders In The Building, directly on streaming services while filling ABC with "cheap-to-produce primetime gameshows, unscripted spinoffs, old former ABC hits, or simulcast content."

In contrast, Disney claimed that DirecTV "chose" to deny their subscribers access to content. "While we're open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we've extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs," stated Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, co-chairmen of Disney Entertainment, and Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN. "We invest significantly to deliver the No. 1 brands in entertainment, news and sports because that's what our viewers expect and deserve. We urge DirecTV to do what's in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore our programming."

A similar disagreement occurred at the same time last year. In that instance, Disney pulled its networks from Spectrum for 12 days until making a new deal with Charter, Spectrum's parent company. The agreement brought back channels like ABC and ESPN, and Spectrum TV Select and Select Plus subscribers also got access to the Disney+ basic tier and ESPN+ (only Select Plus users). In its release, DirecTV called out this pattern, claiming that "Disney is again taking an anti-consumer approach."