Even the NSA now has a podcast

Well, it's official: everyone has a podcast. Today, the NSA launched No Such Podcast, a nod to the entity's nickname, No Such Agency, back when its mere existence was classified. The NSA bills the podcast as bringing "people to the table from across the agency to discuss our role as a combat support agency, our foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions, and so much more. NSA is known as home to the world's greatest codemakers and codebreakers — their stories are now being decoded."

However, the podcast is far from Edward Snowden-level sharing. The NSA's chief of strategic communications, Sara Siegle, is quick to add that some of the agency's work is too sensitive to discuss. This podcast will be a platform to tell "more" stories while sharing expertise and highlighting government officials.

No Such Podcast is available on YouTube and wherever you regularly get your podcasts. The NSA published two episodes on launch day, with the first focusing on cybersecurity and the other detailing the agency's role in finding Osama Bin Laden. The NSA will release six more episodes weekly through mid-October.