Google apologizes for Chromecast outage and promises a fix

Many people using older Chromecast devices experienced a shock in recent days when their units lost the ability to cast content. The company ended the brand last year , which led folks to think that this was a planned obsolescence of some kind. Here's some good news. It's just a software issue and Google is working on it .

The company sent an email to users to say that its engineers are "working to resolve this as soon as possible, and will keep you updated when there is more to share." Google was fairly vague in its wording here, but at least we know a fix is coming.

The issue primarily impacts older Chromecasts and the Chromecast Audio device and prevents them from casting. Google says the cause of the problem has been identified but didn't reveal any specifics.

However, it has cautioned users to not factory reset impacted Chromecast devices . This will lock users out of the gadget entirely. Google has suggested it would help these people, because performing a factory reset would likely be one of the first troubleshooting steps, but hasn't provided a time frame.

One Reddit user claims to have found the problem that caused the devices to lose functionality, noting that it was "most definitely due to the certificate baked into the Chromecast having expired." This person said that the certificate specified it would no longer be active after March 9 and, well, that's the day before many models started failing.