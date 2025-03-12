Google apologizes for Chromecast outage and promises a fix
The recently-discontinued devices should start casting again.
Many people using older Chromecast devices experienced a shock in recent days when their units lost the ability to cast content. The company , which led folks to think that this was a planned obsolescence of some kind. Here's some good news. It's just a software issue and .
The company sent an email to users to say that its engineers are "working to resolve this as soon as possible, and will keep you updated when there is more to share." Google was fairly vague in its wording here, but at least we know a fix is coming.
Yikes, Google really fumbled.
RIP Chromecast. pic.twitter.com/XTLulM3EAy
— DLLN (@DLLNBRAND) March 12, 2025
The issue primarily impacts older Chromecasts and the Chromecast Audio device and prevents them from casting. Google says the cause of the problem has been identified but didn't reveal any specifics.
However, it has cautioned users to . This will lock users out of the gadget entirely. Google has suggested it would help these people, because performing a factory reset would likely be one of the first troubleshooting steps, but hasn't provided a time frame.
One Reddit user that caused the devices to lose functionality, noting that it was "most definitely due to the certificate baked into the Chromecast having expired." This person said that the certificate specified it would no longer be active after March 9 and, well, that's the day before many models started failing.
For the uninitiated, the issue causes an "untrusted device error" whenever someone tries to cast on certain models. The only option is to dismiss the error, which disables casting. Impacted units include the and the Chromecast Audio.