Here's a look at Mike Mignola’s new book set in a macabre, folklore-inspired universe

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Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, has been cooking up a whole new fantasy universe, and the first book set in it is out now. Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown, is an anthology that reads like a collection of myths and folklore. The stories are macabre with a touch of whimsy (as in, occasional animal narrators), ranging from a boy's bizarre adventure after he becomes the unexpected wielder of a powerful dead hand, to the creation of the world and gods in the eponymous Lands Unknown.

Mignola said when the project was announced last year that "it all started with an Italian folktale about a boy who goes bowling with corpses," which he wanted to adapt, but also to "play fast and loose" in doing so. "So I created a whole new world," he said. Bowling with Corpses hits comic stores today, and you can read a snippet from "Una and the Devil" (one of my favorite stories in the book) below.



12345678 The cover of Mike Mignola's new book, Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses

A page from the story Una and the Devil in the new book, Bowling with Corpses



Unsurprisingly, Mignola's style lends itself well to the concept of creepy folk tales, and there are some really stunning visuals that bring it all to life: a woman rising from a blood-filled casket; a man following a floating dagger through a forest bathed in red; a newly transformed creature of the night spreading her wings for the first time. The book contains eight stories across its 112 pages (and a promise for more to come!), so there's plenty of good stuff to sink your teeth into.

Mignola collaborated once again with Ben Stenbeck (Our Bones Dust) to create the Lands Unknown universe, and the book is the first to be published under Mignola's new imprint, Curious Objects, from Dark Horse Comics. Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown was written and illustrated by Mignola, colored by Dave Stewart and lettered by Clem Robins.