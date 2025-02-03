AI won The Beatles a Grammy 55 years after they broke up
The demo for “Now and Then” got by with a little help from an LLM.
With the help of modern machine learning technology, The Beatles were able to release their song "" in late 2023. The song contains vocals recorded from around 50 years ago and a guitar track from 1995, but technological limitations at the time prevented it from seeing the light of day without serious audio issues. Today, after being in November 2024 for two Grammys, "Now and Then" for Best Rock Performance.
When the demo was first recorded, John Lennon's singing and piano were on the same audio track, and separating them was impossible. Fortunately, AI can now do that without much bleed or loss. The surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, were able to complete the song by recording new bass and drum parts and releasing it almost 30 years later.
Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late Beatle, in his father's stead. "Now and Then" was also nominated for Record of the Year but lost to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."