Apple Music helps artists turn concert set lists into playlists

There's a certain level of fandom you hit when you research a band's tour set list before they come to your city. And some of us like to relive great concerts with some quick research on setlist.fm. The next logical step, once we're armed with this information, is to create a playlist on our preferred streaming service for quick access. Thanks to third-party options like Setify, the process is easy for Apple Music and Spotify users, but you still have to take the time to do it.

Apple Music has now given artists the ability to turn set lists into playlists thanks to info from tour info site Bandsintown. Once an artist has connected the two services, they can select the type of show in Apple Music for Artists (concert, tour or residency) and link it to upcoming dates on Bandsintown. From there, artists can set a publish date and use search to build out the playlist. These collections of songs can include original tunes the artist covers or collaborations with other acts. Apple Music allows unlimited set list playlists for past or future shows, but the service recommends that artists select a track listing that most accurately reflects the whole tour if they're making one for an entire run of dates.

Set lists playlists aren't entirely new on Apple Music. The service has been curating playlists for popular tours for a while now, like Zach Bryan's 2024 Quittin' Time Tour. What's more, Apple Music is touting this new tool as a promotional feature for artists, so there are a number of ways to share the playlists once they're live. However, it will also be a great item for fans who either want more info on the songs they can expect to hear, can't make it to a stop on a tour or want to relive the experience of seeing the band in person.

Of course, if one of your favorites doesn't hop on this bandwagon, you still have options for set list playlists. With Setify, you can link either Apple Music or Spotify and pull in data from setlist.fm in order to make your collections. It's not perfect, but it works well most of the time, and you can always adjust things in the streaming service apps if you need to further curate a playlist. I recently missed one of my all-time favorites at Furnace Fest, but thanks to this combo, I can at least get a small piece of Blindside playing through About a Burning Fire.

