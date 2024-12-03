Apple Music Replay is here to highlight your impeccable (or terrible) taste

Apple Music users have had access to the Replay feature throughout 2024 , but now Apple has wrapped up all of your stats in a bow with its annual recap of your entire year in streaming. This time, you'll be able to view the full Replay experience in the Apple Music app via the home, new and search tabs. You'll need to be on iOS 18.1 or later to see it there. In previous years, you had to go to a microsite to get the Replay lowdown, though that's still an option on the web .

As always, you can save a playlist of your most-played songs in 2024, though that and your stats will be finalized in January. Also, if you missed them or want a point of comparison, you can still access your Replays from previous years (something Spotify doesn't offer with Wrapped).

Along with the usual details about your top artists, songs, albums, genres and playlists — as well as the total number of minutes you've listened to Apple Music — there are some new features this year. You'll now see if you're in an artist's top 500 or 1,000 listeners, expanding beyond the top 100 limit from previous years. You can check out the longest streak of consecutive days you've streamed from Apple Music. There's the option to view your top song, artist and album by month. You'll also see the first date that you listened to your top artist, song and album of the year.

Artists, meanwhile, have access to their own version of Replay for the first time. Via the dashboard, they can see the total number of minutes that subscribers have listened to their music, total listeners, top cities and most-shazamed song.

The most-listened to song on Apple Music overall this year was Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," the hook-laden diss track that utterly ethered Drake. Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," meanwhile, was the most identified song on Shazam.