Apple Vision Pro users can check out a short, immersive Metallica concert film this week

Apple and Metallica have teamed up to bring a free, immersive experience from one of the band's concerts to Apple Vision Pro. Starting on March 14, owners of the headset will be able to watch live performances of "Whiplash," "One" and, of course, "Enter Sandman" filmed at a stop on Metallica's M72 World Tour last year. An EP recorded at the show, titled M72 World Tour: Mexico City, will hit Apple Music this Friday and be available with spatial audio.

To capture the set in 180-degree video and spatial audio, Apple constructed a custom stage setup with 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras. Some cameras were suspended on cables and on remote-controlled dolly systems.

The immersive set will likely be a fun experience for those in the Venn diagram overlap of Metallica enjoyers and those who have splashed out $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro (you'll be able to check it out by booking a free demo at an Apple Store too). But will it be as cool as the time lightning lit up the skies while Metallica played "Master of Puppets" at an outdoor show last year? Probably not.