Spotify lets EA Sports FC players stream music during gameplay

Spotify is getting into gameplay — kind of — through a partnership with EA Sports. The music streaming platform has teamed up with the sports video game maker to give users integrated streaming access while playing EA Sports FC 25.

This partnership should allow players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X or S to access Spotify music, podcasts and audiobooks. The only catch? It's currently a pilot program and only available to users in Australia and Saudi Arabia. Oh and it's exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers.

Applicable players will see a new Spotify tab in the main menu section and can log into their accounts there. They can then access Spotify from the set-up or pause menus — so they will have to interrupt gameplay to choose a song. The latter is also where gamers can skip or pick a new track. These tracks will show up as a small icon at the top of the screen.

Players can opt out of the game's default audio in favor of their Spotify playlist. However, Spotify cautions that "certain music" won't be available right now.