Spotify's latest custom playlist highlights artists with upcoming shows in your area

Any music fan will know how time-consuming it can be to keep tabs on which artists are playing nearby soon. To make that a bit easier — and help make sure you don't miss shows by musicians you like — Spotify is debuting its latest personalized playlist .

Concerts Near You will update every Wednesday with 30 songs from artists that align with your interests and are playing close to you. Tapping on a track will reveal details about the relevant show as well as links to buy tickets. You'll be able to share this personalized playlist and any event info with friends to see if any shows catch their interest.

Spotify

The playlist is something that makes sense for all involved. You may be able to stay better in the loop about upcoming concerts, and it should help artists sell more tickets. Perhaps Spotify will get a cut of any sales it facilitates too.