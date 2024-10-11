Ghost in the Shell’s rad PS1 soundtrack is finally coming to the West

You can pre-order it now on iam8bit, ahead of an expected Q2 2025 arrival.

The soundtrack to the spider-bot-crawling 1997 Ghost in the Shell game adaptation is coming to the West for the first time. Titled Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body (as an ode to the Fuchikoma mech you pilot in the game), the soundtrack was produced by Takkyu Ishino. It’s available to pre-order on iam8bit ahead of its 2025 release.

The PS1 game adaptation had late-90s gamers piloting a spider-like mech (first appearing in the 1991 manga), blasting enemies to smithereens with twin machine guns and guided missiles. Masamune Shirow, the original manga’s author, wrote and illustrated its story and art design.

But as 90s shooters often figured out, firing guns nonstop for hours on end is much better with a badass techno soundtrack pumping in the background like an energy drink for your ears. In addition to Ishino, it includes “warehouse-shaking bangers” from Mijk Van Dijk, The Advent, Joey Beltram and Brother from Another Planet (among others).

The soundtrack album first arrived in Japan alongside the game in 1997 in a single-disc version and an expanded two-disc limited edition. In an apparent nod to the original, the 2025 soundtrack for the West will be available on CD (23 tracks), a double LP (11 tracks) and a 12-inch picture disc ( a “carefully curated” six tracks).

You can now pre-order the three Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body variants on iam8bit. The CD (packaged in a “stunning 3D lenticular case”) costs $43, the vinyl version is $55 and the picture disc (which comes on an illustrated two-sided disc that pays homage to the original release) costs $50. The soundtrack is expected to arrive in Q2 2025.