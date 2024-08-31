No, a video game spin-off of The Batman is not in the works, James Gunn says

If this week’s rumor about a video game set in the universe of 2022’s The Batman got your hopes up, I have some bad news: no such thing is in development at the moment. Responding to a question on Threads about whether Warner Bros. has a game in the works based on the Robert Pattinson-led film, DC Studios’ co-head James Gunn said, “Sadly there is no truth to this whatsoever.” The rumor stems from a Puck report that was published on Friday.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, popped back up in theaters on Wednesday as part of AMC’s celebration of the 85th anniversary of Batman. Work on a sequel is currently underway , and an HBO limited series focusing on The Penguin is slated to come out this fall. We aren’t getting a video game spin-off any time soon, though. And, in case you were wondering, “There is also no truth to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba being played on the set of Superman (this is a real rumor on Reddit someone just sent me!),” Gunn posted.