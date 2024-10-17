Amazon is rebooting its live-action adaptation of the God of War reboot

Amazon is reshuffling the deck with its God of War series. After the success of Fallout, it wants its next Prime Video gaming adaptation to live up to those lofty expectations — and it’s apparently willing to start fresh to do so. Deadline first reported on Thursday that the series showrunner and two executive producers have left the project as the streamer recalibrates “to move in a different creative direction.”

Showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (Wheel of Time) and executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby (Children of Men and Iron Man) are no longer involved with the project. Amazon and Sony reportedly praised their screenplays, which suggests the shakeup is more about wanting a fresh take than quality concerns. According to Variety, Amazon plans to hire a new showrunner and put together a new writers’ room to take another stab at a live-action Kratos.

Sony / Santa Monica Studio

The series is an adaptation of the 2018 franchise reboot that shifted the action from Greek to Norse mythology. Amazon’s description should sound familiar to anyone who played the game:

“When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish.[The quest] will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

Amazon Studios is co-producing the series alongside Sony Pictures Television. According to Deadline, Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog is staying on as an executive producer. Also reportedly remaining are PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, as well as Santa Monica Studio’s Yumi Yang and Vertigo’s Roy Lee.