Amazon Prime members can get ad-free Max and Starz for $21 per month

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If you subscribe to Amazon Prime or Prime Video and are looking to expand your streaming horizons, Amazon has a deal for you. Prime subscribers can get a bundled subscription to the ad-free version of Max and Starz for just $21 per month, $7 off the bundle's normal $28 per month price.

Max has a solid back catalog of classic Hollywood films programmed by Turner Classic Movies, original films and TV shows from HBO, and cartoons from Cartoon Network, on top of a chaotic collection of reality TV programming from HGTV, Food Network, and more. If you were thinking of checking out The White Lotus when the show returns in February or the second season of The Last of Us in April, this bundle is a pretty good reason to hop on the Max bandwagon.

Amazon Max Ad-Free and Starz Bundle $21/month $28/month This deal gets you the ad-free version of Max and Starz for $7 less than their normal price through Amazon Prime Video. See at Amazon

Starz has a less must-see original programming when compared to Max or Prime Video — outside of the ever-popular Outlander — but it's a great streaming service if you're looking to watch movies that recently left theaters.

You're able to get this bundle deal even if you don't currently have a Prime subscription. You can sign-up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to enjoy the bundle at $21 per month, and just add on an extra $15 a month once your trial is up. Prime Video itself has an interesting library worth combing through, too. Including a recent adaptation of Fallout if shows based on video games are what floats your boat.

Because this deal is through Prime Video, you'll have to access Max and Starz as Prime Video Channels rather than through their individual streaming apps, but it's a small annoyance for an otherwise solid deal.

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