Amazon will now use AI to recap what you're watching

Have you ever started a show, stopped mid-season and then struggled to get back into it because you have no idea exactly where you stopped watching or what was going on? Amazon just might have you covered. The company just launched a new tool for Prime Video that uses AI to generate personalized recaps.

X-Ray Recaps uses generative AI to create “brief, easy-to-digest summaries” of entire TV seasons, single episodes or even portions of episodes. All of this is personalized, so the recap will go up to the “exact minute of where you are watching.” The company promises “short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points” and other details.

Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video, says that this tool will help customers “quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.” It’s powered by Amazon Bedrock, the company’s proprietary AWS service for building and scaling AI applications. For those worrying about spoilers, the AI has been trained to avoid them at all costs.

Amazon

This is an extension of the pre-existing X-Ray feature, which offers trivia and cast information during the stream. I love this tool and am constantly flabbergasted that other streamers haven’t adopted something like it.

X-Ray Recaps launches today for Fire TV customers, though in a beta format. Additional devices will receive support by the end of the year. Right now, it only works with content made by Amazon MGM Studios, like Upload, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time and The Boys.