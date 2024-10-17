Amazon will stream an election night special with Brian Williams

Amazon Prime Video will host a live election night special hosted by Brian Williams. The veteran newscaster will deliver “election results and analysis” starting at 5PM ET on November 5. Interestingly, this is a free special and doesn’t require a Prime membership. It’ll also be live streaming throughout the world, and not just America.

Williams will be joined by a bevy of contributors to discuss election returns and the whole thing is being directed by industry veteran Glenn Weiss. He’s directed a whole bunch of live events, from the Oscars to the Emmys and beyond.

Amazon doesn’t have a news division, so it’ll be pulling results and commentary from third-party sources across all political affiliations, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Williams said in a statement that he “will follow the storyline on election night wherever it leads us.”

Albert Cheng, VP and head of Prime Video, says this is a “one-night-only” event, but it’s not without precedent. Prime Video made its first Black Friday NFL game available to stream live, even to people who don’t subscribe to the service.