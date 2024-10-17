Amazon will stream an election night special with Brian Williams
There’s no Prime membership required.
Amazon Prime Video hosted by Brian Williams. The veteran newscaster will deliver “election results and analysis” starting at 5PM ET on November 5. Interestingly, this is a free special and doesn’t require a Prime membership. It’ll also be live streaming throughout the world, and not just America.
Williams will be joined by a bevy of contributors to discuss election returns and the whole thing is being directed by industry veteran Glenn Weiss. He’s directed a whole bunch of live events, from the Oscars to the Emmys and beyond.
Amazon doesn’t have a news division, so it’ll be pulling results and commentary from third-party sources across all political affiliations, . Williams said in a statement that he “will follow the storyline on election night wherever it leads us.”
Albert Cheng, VP and head of Prime Video, says this is a “one-night-only” event, but it’s not without precedent. Prime Video made its first available to stream live, even to people who don’t subscribe to the service.
As for Williams, he hosted the NBC Nightly News broadcast for more than a decade. The newscaster stepped down in some of his reporting, particularly with regard to stories from Iraq and related to Hurricane Katrina.