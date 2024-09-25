Apple TV will make three classic Peanuts specials free to stream

No Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas is complete without viewing one of the holiday adjacent Peanuts specials. These days, Apple TV owns the television rights to It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas but it appears that Apple TV wants everyone to have a chance to enjoy these Peanuts specials this year.

Apple announced that it’s making all three Peanuts specials available to everyone regardless of whether or not they have an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will make each of the Peanuts holiday specials available on two days each month before Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be free to stream on October 19 and 20. The Peanuts Halloween special features Linus waiting up for the return of the Great Pumpkin while Charlie Brown only gets rocks while trick or treating.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available to stream on November 23 and 24. This Thanksgiving special features Peppermint Patty inviting the whole gang to a Thanksgiving feast while Snoopy puts together his own Thanksgiving meal.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will stream for free on December 14 and 15. It’s perhaps the most famous Peanuts special with too many iconic moments to count from Snoopy’s prize winning holiday display to that sad little tree that the gang turn into a mighty Christmas tree just by waving their arms around it. It also features one of the greatest musical scores ever written for television by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi.