CNBC's new streaming service can cost up to $600 a year

CNBC is getting in on the streaming game with a service called CNBC+. The platform will have a global livestream with financial news happening in the US, UK and Asian markets. Subscribers can also watch full show episodes on demand. The service is available via iOS and Android apps or on cnbc.com.

According to Variety , CNBC announced the news and pricing plans for CNBC+ on January 1 in an email to people who had signed up for the network's digital offerings. Seems odd to announce a brand new property intended for business and financial professionals on a day when most companies are closed. CNBC is also one of the properties current owner Comcast is planning to spin off into a new company, which makes this a potentially challenging time for the network to launch an expensive new endeavor.

And expensive is the key word. Not only is it costly to run a digital platform like this, but CNBC+ also doesn't come cheap for viewers. A regular subscription will cost $15 a month, while the Pro tier bundles in additional stock ratings and picks as well as a My Portfolio feature for $35 a month or $300 a year. For the truly committed fans, there is also an All Access plan that includes participation in an online investment club led by CNBC personality Jim Cramer. That plan costs a staggering $600 annually.