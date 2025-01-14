DirecTV is launching its first sports-only subscription

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DirecTV just launched its new sports-only streaming service, MySports. The initial launch includes 40 sports from channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, the Golf Channel and more. It also includes sport-specific channels like the MLB Network, the NFL Network and NBA TV. The service will initially be available in 24 metro areas, including New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It'll also include local channels owned by ABC, Fox and NBC so that people can watch games exclusively available on those channels. DirecTV will also add more channels to the mix in the future, as it's currently in talks with CBS to gain access to its content.

A MySports subscription costs $70 a month, but if you sign up right now, you can pay $50 a month for the first three months. This offer lasts until February 25. If you don't want to commit so soon, there's also a five-day free trial, Variety notes. A MySports subscription is around $10 cheaper than what competitors like YouTube TV and Fubo offer, priced at $83 and $80 a month, respectively.

You can watch MySports content using the DirecTV app on iOS and Android. It's also available on smart TV platforms like Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

Update, February 5 2025 10:56AM ET: MySports is now available nationwide.