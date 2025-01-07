Discovery+ is raising prices for all customers

The price hikes for streaming services have already started for 2025. Discovery+ has announced its plans are increasing in price for all US subscribers. The Discovery+ plan with ads will go up to $6 per month, from $5, while the ad-free plan will increase to $10 per month, from $9.

No, an extra $1 monthly isn't horrible, but $12 yearly, now that's a meal's worth of extra fees. The new fee tiers go into effect immediately for new subscribers. However, existing customers who pay through Discovery+ or the app store will pay more on their first bill after February 7. Any subscribers on promotional deals won't have an increase until that period ends.

Discovery+ previously increased the price of its ad-free plan in late 2023. At the time, it went up from $7 to $9 monthly.