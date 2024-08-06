Advertisement

Disney is increasing prices (again) for standalone streaming plans

The hikes apply to ad-free and ad-supported individual plans for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

anna washenko
Contributing Reporter
·1 min read


In what seems to be an annual tradition, Disney announced that the costs for standalone plans of its video streaming services will get more expensive, starting on October 17.

The ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan will increase from $8 a month to $10, while the ad-free Disney+ Premium plan jumps from $14 a month or $140 annually to $16 a month or $160 annually. For Hulu, the plan with ads is changing from $8 a month or $80 a year to $10 a month or $100 a year and the ad-free plan will go from $18 a month to $20 a month. ESPN+ is getting pricing updates as well, with monthly costs going from $11 monthly or $110 annually to $12 monthly or $120 annually.

Recall that this service was a mere $7 a month, without ads, when it launched less than five years ago.

Only one combo plan seems to be getting a change. The Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which includes ad-supported access to both Disney+ and Hulu, is increasing from $10 a month to $11 a month. The Hulu + Live TV plans are also hiking costs: $83 a month for ad-supported, and $96 a month for ad-free.

The increased subscription costs were included in a feature announcement that had been rumored earlier this year. Disney+ will start offering viewers continuous playlists starting September 4. There will be two playlists to start: a channel for ABC News Live, and one with videos for preschoolers. Four more playlists will debut later in the fall: Seasonal Content, Epic Stories (featuring franchises like Marvel and Star Wars), Throwbacks ("nostalgic pop culture content") and Real Life (biopics and documentaries).