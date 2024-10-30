Disney nabs the broadcast and streaming rights to the Grammys away from CBS

CBS’ long-standing deal with the Grammys appears to be coming to an end. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the Grammy Awards inked a new deal that will move the music awards ceremony to ABC, Hulu and Disney+ starting in 2027.

CBS will still be able to broadcast the Grammys in 2025 and 2026 on its broadcast network and its streaming service Paramount+, where the show has been available for a few years. Then the awards broadcast moves to its new home in 2027. The new deal will also keep the Grammys on ABC and its sister streaming sites through 2036.

Getting the Grammys is a huge coup for the Disney media empire. ABC is also the home of the Oscars. The current deal keeps the Academy Awards on its network at least until 2028.

The Grammys and the Oscars are also the two most watched awards broadcasts in the television industry. The last Grammy Awards attracted an audience of 16.9 million viewers this year. The 96th annual Academy Awards registered 19.5 million viewers in March, the biggest audience for any award show since 2020.