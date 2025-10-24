Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, Game 2 tonight: How to watch the 2025 MLB World Series without cable

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The League Championship Series are history, and the final two teams have emerged: The 2025 Fall Classic will see the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 2 of the 2025 MLB World Series begins tonight — Saturday, Oct. 25 — at 8PM ET/5PM PT, with the Blue Jays getting the initial home field advantage at Rogers Centre, Toronto for the second night in a row. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are aiming to win their second consecutive championship, while Vlad Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays are eyeing their first ring since 1993. Despite Toronto's victory over Los Angeles last night, the World Series odds still favor the Dodgers ahead of Game 2. Every 2025 MLB World Series game will air on Fox and Fox Deportes.

Of course, Fox is a "free" over-the-air channel, so any affordable digital antenna will pull in the game if you live close enough to a local affiliate. But if that's not an option, here's a full rundown of how to watch the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series, even without cable.

How to watch the L.A. Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Game 2

You can stream Fox on any live TV streaming service that airs Fox local stations, including DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. MLB World Series games will also be available on Fox's new streaming platform, Fox One.



DirecTV

Try free $78 for your first month DirecTV gets you access to Fox and FS1, the channels you need to watch the World Series, plus the CW, ABC, CBS, Fox, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty more local regional sports networks. DirecTV also offers unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ESPN+'s new streaming tier, ESPN Unlimited. That's all part of why we named it the best cable TV alternative without a contract. The best part is that you can try all this out for free for five days. So if you're interested in a live TV streaming service but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV. See at DirecTV



Fubo TV

Try it free $75 We named Fubo the best live TV streaming service for sports, and it's not just because it's a great place to watch the World Series. Fubo TV gives you access to 100-plus live channels, including Fox and FS1. The cheapest plan starts at $85/month, making the live TV streaming service a significant investment. However, the inclusion of ESPN Unlimited, a $30/month value, is a great deal if you watch sports year-round. Fubo subscribers also get access to unlimited cloud DVR storage. Currently, the platform is offering a free trial, allowing you to explore everything it has to offer risk-free. See at Fubo



Hulu + Live TV

$65/mo for three months $64.99/mo for three months Hulu's live TV tier includes access to live TV channels like Fox, Fox Deportes, ESPN, ABC, NBC, and more. That means you can watch this year's World Series live as it happens, and enjoy over 95 other channels — not to mention take advantage of all the great shows streaming on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Select, all of which are included at no extra charge. You'll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage, the ability to stream on multiple devices and more. Right now, you can get your first three months of Hulu + Live TV for $65/month. This special rate ends at 6PM ET/3PM PT on November 5. Hulu + Live TV starts at $90/month after this deal ends. See at Hulu



Fox One

$20/month $19.99/month Fox One is exactly what it sounds like — a one-stop streaming destination for the entire universe of Fox content, including a ton of sports (Fox Sports, Fox FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Big Ten Network), news and opinion (Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather) and local Fox stations, too. That means you can watch every World Series game in one place. Fox One offers live programming, as well as shows and movies on demand. At launch, the base price for Fox One costs $20 a month, or you can save with an annual subscription for $200. You can also bundle Fox One with ESPN's newly revamped streaming service for $40/month. See at Fox

More ways to watch the 2025 World Series

When is the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays game time?

Game 1 of the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series begins on Friday, Oct. 24 at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The Blue Jays are hosting the first two games of the series at Rogers Centre, Toronto.

What channel is playing the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays?

Every game in the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, will air on Fox and Fox Deportes.

When is the 2025 World Series?

Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays World Series schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24, 8PM ET

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25, 8PM ET

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27, 8PM ET

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 8PM ET

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8PM ET

Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 31, 8PM ET

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 1, 8PM ET

*if necessary