Drake accuses UMG of using bots and conspiring with Spotify to make Not Like Us go viral

If you ask Drake, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us isn't as popular as it seems. The Canadian rapper has filed a petition in New York's Supreme Court, accusing Universal Music Group of using bots and paying Spotify, Apple and other entities to "artificially inflate the spread of Not Like Us and "deceiving consumers" into believing that "it was more popular than it was in reality." Universal Music Group represents both Drake and Lamar.

"In 2024, UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices, to 'break through the noise' on Spotify, and likely other music platforms. It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves with a song, Not Like Us. in order to make that song go viral, including by using 'bots' and pay-to-play agreements," the petition reads. Drake's camp filed the petition to seek pre-action discovery in order to prepare a lawsuit accusing UMG of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

The music label allegedly charged Spotify 30 percent less for the right to stream Not Like Us in exchange for the streaming service recommending the song to users looking for other artists and tracks. Neither party has disclosed the deal. UMG also used bots to boost the song's popularity, the complaint says, citing a podcast wherein an individual reportedly said that Lamar's label paid him to use bots to achieve 30,000,000 streams on Spotify within the first few days of the song's release.

UMG also paid Apple to have Siri "purposely misdirect" users to Lamar's song, the complaint alleges. Apparently, Siri starts playing Not Like Us, "which contains the lyric 'certified pedophile' that's an allegation against Drake," when a user asks it to play Drake's Certified Loverboy album. In addition, Drake accused UMG of paying radio promoters to increase the song's airplay and influencers to review the song without disclosing that money had changed hands.

The complaint says the company's executives launched the scheme to maximize their profits. UMG apparently refused to engage in negotiations even though Drake's camp has been trying to get them to sit down and talk over the past few months. In his complaint, Drake claims that UMG has taken steps to conceal its scheme, including firing personnel close to him. "The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue," the company's spokesperson told The Verge. Spotify has decline to comment about the issue.