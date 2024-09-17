Geralt broods by the campfire in the first clip from Netflix’s The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a clip from The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep at the company’s Geeked Week 2024 event. The clip for the upcoming animated film leans on the familiar dulcet growls of Doug Cockle, who voiced Geralt of Rivia in the games.

Cockle introduces the clip with an enthusiastic tease of the merpeople Geralt will battle in the film. “That’s right — he’s gonna cross swords with merpeople of all things!” Cockle exclaims in the clip. “Amazing stuff, it’s gonna be so cool.” Hey, can’t blame a voice actor for hyping their project.

The scene shows Geralt and Jaskier (voiced by Joey Batey, who also plays him in the live-action series) sitting by a campfire. Jaskier, after complaining about the town’s “small-minded fools,” picks up on Geralt’s apparent interest in Essi and tries to play Cupid for the brooding white-haired monster slayer.

Netflix

The clip also reveals The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’s official release date. The film will begin streaming on Netflix on February 11, 2025, after initially being announced for late 2024.

The film is based on A Little Sacrifice, a short story written by Witcher universe creator Andrzej Sapkowski. Set between episodes five and six of the Netflix series’ first season, the film has Geralt “hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople.” It’s from the South Korean animation studio Studio MIR, which also animated the 2021 prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Below, you can watch the Geeked Week clip, including the delightfully growly-voiced Cockle’s introduction.