Good Omens’ final season will have only one episode

There’s time for one more Armageddon for Amazon’s Good Omens but not much. Amazon Prime Video announced that Good Omens would return for one final season last year, but TVLine reports it’s only going to have one 90-minute episode that will begin filming in Scotland soon.

Amazon originally confirmed that author Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the book upon which Good Omens is based with Discworld creator Terry Pratchett, will continue through the final season as the show’s executive producer, writer and showrunner. TVLine says Gaiman “contributed to the episode’s writing,” but “he will not work on the production.”

Gaiman has stepped out of the spotlight and away from several projects based on his works since his sexual assault allegations surfaced in July. The Tortoise Media podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman outlined the author’s alleged behavior with accounts from four women, one of whom signed a non-disclosure agreement. A fifth woman later stepped forward with similar accusations on the podcast. Gaiman denied the allegations and said he was “disturbed” by them, according to Rolling Stone .

The allegations paused pre-production for Good Omens’ third season. Gaiman also offered to step away from the show in September, according to Deadline .

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as the angelic, fussy angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the free-wheeling demon Crowley who formed an unlikely alliance to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the fall of humankind. The dramatic comedy started as a limited series on Amazon’s streaming network in 2019 but the show’s popularity prompted a second season in 2020 with an expanded cast including Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel.