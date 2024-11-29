How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Black Friday NFL game

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

(David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt via Getty Images)

Maybe you're a huge football fan, maybe you're someone who wants to kick up your feet on the couch and enjoy something on in the background while you scroll for Black Friday deals on your phone and recover from Thanksgiving. Either way, we (and the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs) have got you covered.

This afternoon, the Chiefs (10-1) host the Raiders (2-9) in a game that the home team is unsurprisingly favored to win. But last holiday season the two teams faced off on Christmas just for the Raiders to win in a shocking upset — proof that anything could happen on Friday afternoon. And if that's not enough drama for you, odds are Taylor Swift may show up to support Travis Kelce.

Are you ready to watch yet? The game kicks off today, November 29 at 3PM ET (12PM PT) inside Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

The Raiders vs. Chiefs Black Friday game kicks off at 3PM ET on Amazon Prime Video and locally on KSHB-TV 41 (Kansas City market). You can tune into pregame coverage starting at 1:30PM ET.

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

Unlike the NFL's usual Sunday slate, which airs across several channels and live streaming platforms, this year's Black Friday football game will stream nationally only on Amazon Prime Video (which is also the exclusive home for the NFL's regular season Thursday night games).

Game coverage will include play-by-play by Al Michaels, Color Analysis by Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporting from Kaylee Hartung.

Amazon Prime Video is included in a standard Amazon Prime subscription ($15 per month or $139 per year), but you can also subscribe directly to the video streaming platform for $9 per month. Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, so you could tune into Friday’s game totally free.

For out-of-market viewers, the Black Friday game airs on Amazon Prime Video. But for those in the Kansas City market, the game will air on KSHB-TV 41. For Las Vegas viewers the channel is still TBA.

Are there any Black Friday deals tied to the game?

Last year was the debut of a Black Friday NFL game, and Amazon used the occasion to proffer a handful of deals to the captive audience. We expect the same for this year, but the vast majority of Amazon's Black Friday deals are already up and running, including the usual bevy of Black Friday discounts on Amazon devices, including Kindle readers, Ring doorbells, Fire tablets and Echo smart displays. There's no need to wait for Friday.

NFL Thanksgiving week schedule

This game is squarely in the middle of the NFL's holiday weekend schedule. If you want to catch all of the action, the games start on Thanksgiving day proper and finish up on Monday night with the Browns taking on the Broncos.

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: 12:30PM (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:30PM (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:20PM (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3:00PM (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1PM (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1PM (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1PM (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: 1PM (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets: 1PM (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders: 1PM (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1PM (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: 4:05PM (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: 4:05PM (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:25PM (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20PM (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 2