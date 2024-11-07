Max is about to crack down on password sharing

Max, the other major platform that ruined years of brand recognition with a bizarre name change , is about to get serious about password-sharing, according to reporting by The Verge . Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery said during a Q3 earnings call that it will begin cracking down on the practice over the next few months, along with some “very soft messaging” to encourage people to pony up.

Chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said the aforementioned gentle messaging will ramp up in 2025, indicating an eventual mandate. He suggested that folks who share passwords make the subscription costs rise for everyone, as it’s like “asking members who have not signed up, or multi-household members to pay a little bit more.”

The company also announced nearly ten billion dollars in revenue last quarter, along with 7.2 million new Max subscribers . This is the biggest jump in subscribers in the platform’s history. There’s more juice to squeeze out of that lemon, however, as some of those 7.2 million people likely gave a password to a grandkid or something.

Wiedenfels also didn’t rule out the possibility of yet another price increase . He said that the “premium nature” of Max gives the platform “a fair amount of room to continue to push a price we’ve been judicious about.” As for judiciousness, the subscription cost shot up in June of this year and again back in 2023 . So, what, price increases are like yearly Madden installments now or something?