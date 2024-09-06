Max is giving college students in the US a 50 percent discount again

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can get a Max subscription at half the amount it costs other subscribers in the US if you're a college or a university student. The streaming service is bringing back its student discount promo that it also offered back in July. If you can verify that you're in college or university with UNiDAYS, you can now get Max — with ads, anyway — for $5 instead of $10 per month. You can easily sign up for a UNiDAYS account for free if you don't have one yet to be able to grab the deal, as well as promotional offers from other companies like Apple, Microsoft and Uber Eats. After Max verifies your status, you'll get a discount code that you can then redeem for the discounted subscription.

Formerly known as HBO Max, the streaming service offers classic HBO series and newer HBO titles created for streaming. You'll be able to watch HBO Originals like The Last of US, House of the Dragon and Euphoria. But you can also stream old titles in the service's offerings, including Friends, South Park and Rick and Morty. Of course, you'll also be able to watch whatever movies the company has on offer, including Dune and Barbie.

Max will keep charging you the same amount as long as you're a student. You will have to reverify your status every 12 months, however, so you will lose access to the discount eventually. Of course, if you'd rather not watch your shows and movies with commercial breaks, you can get the Ad Free version of Max for $17 a month. The more expensive Ultimate Ad Free version will cost you $21 a month, but it'll allow you to stream on four devices at once instead of just two, to keep 100 downloads for offline viewing instead of just 30 and to stream in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for select titles.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.