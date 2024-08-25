Netflix drops a gory new trailer for Terminator Zero, an anime from the studio behind Ghost in the Shell

The new Terminator anime heading to Netflix looks absolutely brutal in a trailer that dropped this weekend. Terminator Zero is set in 2022 and 1997 (the year of Judgment Day, as described in Terminator 2) and focuses on new characters: Eiko and the scientist Malcom Lee, who are being hunted by a Terminator. The series was produced by Skydance and Production I.G., the Japanese animation studio behind Ghost in the Shell and Psycho-Pass.

Fittingly, it drops on August 29, in a nod to the date of the fictional nuclear annihilation event. You can check out the new trailer below — but just a heads up for anyone who isn’t into anime gore, this clip is packed with it.

Netflix also released a six-minute look at the show’s tense opening on its companion site, Tudum , earlier this week. It begins in a nightmare version of 2022 before traveling back in time. Per the site:

Eiko later arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee (André Holland) who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.