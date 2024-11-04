Netflix is removing much of its interactive content
Don’t worry. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will survive the cull.
Here’s some bad news for those who thought the future would include streaming versions of Choose Your Own Adventure books. Netflix is deleting much of its interactive content, .
The platform , and only four of them will remain after December 1. Luckily, it’s the only four most people have heard about. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and You vs. Wild will all continue to be available for streaming.
The same cannot be said for specials based on Carmen Sandiego, Boss Baby and Puss in Boots. Incidentally, Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale was the very first Netflix special to feature this interactive technology, which was a couple of years before .
This is a fairly disappointing end for a technology that it would be “doubling down” on. Company spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher told The Verge that the feature “served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.” Former Netflix gaming honcho Mike Verdu also told Game File’s Stephen Totilo that it .
Despite putting the kibosh on streaming content with gamified elements, the platform’s still dipping its toes into gaming itself. Netflix has a diverse array of mobile titles available for subscribers, and . However, the company did just before it even released a single game.