Netflix is removing much of its interactive content

Here’s some bad news for those who thought the future would include streaming versions of Choose Your Own Adventure books. Netflix is deleting much of its interactive content, according to reporting by The Verge .

The platform currently lists 24 “Interactive Specials” , and only four of them will remain after December 1. Luckily, it’s the only four most people have heard about. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and You vs. Wild will all continue to be available for streaming.

The same cannot be said for specials based on Carmen Sandiego, Boss Baby and Puss in Boots. Incidentally, Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale was the very first Netflix special to feature this interactive technology, which was a couple of years before Black Mirror: Bandersnatch wowed the world .

This is a fairly disappointing end for a technology that Netflix once promised it would be “doubling down” on. Company spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher told The Verge that the feature “served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.” Former Netflix gaming honcho Mike Verdu also told Game File’s Stephen Totilo that it wasn’t making any more of these interactive titles .

Despite putting the kibosh on streaming content with gamified elements, the platform’s still dipping its toes into gaming itself. Netflix has a diverse array of mobile titles available for subscribers, and even some legit bangers . However, the company did just shut down its AAA game studio before it even released a single game.

If you buy something through a link in this article, we may earn commission.