Netflix releases bloopers from Avatar: The Last Airbender and says Season 2 production is underway

Netflix dropped a blooper reel this weekend from the first season of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender show, giving fans a look at some cute behind the scenes antics while they wait for the next season. The first season was released a year ago, and Netflix announced shortly after that the show had been renewed for two more. There's no release date yet for the new episodes, but the streaming service said on Saturday that production for the second season is underway. The third season will be its last.

It's been 1 year since the release of Avatar: The Last Airbender, so here's the official blooper reel to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/lFDjuW1if4 — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2025