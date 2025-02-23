Netflix releases bloopers from Avatar: The Last Airbender and says Season 2 production is underway

The live-action series was renewed last year for a second and third season.

By Cheyenne MacDonald
A still from the blooper reel of Avatar The Last Airbender showing the actor for Aang grimacing, with a caption that reads [thunk] Netflix

Netflix dropped a blooper reel this weekend from the first season of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender show, giving fans a look at some cute behind the scenes antics while they wait for the next season. The first season was released a year ago, and Netflix announced shortly after that the show had been renewed for two more. There's no release date yet for the new episodes, but the streaming service said on Saturday that production for the second season is underway. The third season will be its last.

News surrounding Avatar: The Last Airbender has been surprisingly plentiful this week. On top of the updates from Netflix, Deadline reported that there's a new animated series on the way that'll pick up after the events of The Legend of Korra. That series will be called Avatar: Seven Havens. And, Magic: The Gathering announced an Avatar crossover coming out in November.

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