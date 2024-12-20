Netflix scores the broadcasting rights to the FIFA Women's World Cup

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Netflix has inked a deal with FIFA to snag exclusive US broadcasting rights to the next two Women's World Cup tournaments, according to a report by ESPN . This contract covers both the 2027 and 2031 events.

Neither entity has described the financial value of the deal, but it has been reported to be the most significant contract that FIFA has ever signed with a streaming service for a major tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it a "landmark moment for sports media rights and a "truly historic day for broadcasting and for women's football."

This happened because FIFA unbundled the media rights for the women's event for the very first time, which goes into effect after Fox airs the next Men's World Cup in 2026. The 2027 Women's World Cup is being held in Brazil. The 2031 event doesn't have a home yet, but the US is expected to make a bid .

This is a fairly big deal for Netflix, given that FIFA reported that a full 1.12 billion people watched the 2019 Women's World Cup, which the US won. This is a global number, of course, but the 2023 tournament recorded the highest-ever US domestic viewership. The sport is certainly catching on over on this side of the pond.