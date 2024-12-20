Netflix scores the broadcasting rights to the FIFA Women's World Cup
The streaming giant will air the next two events in 2027 and 2031.
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Netflix has inked a deal with FIFA to snag exclusive US broadcasting rights to the next two Women's World Cup tournaments, . This contract covers both the 2027 and 2031 events.
Neither entity has described the financial value of the deal, but it has been reported to be the most significant contract that FIFA has ever signed with a streaming service for a major tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it a "landmark moment for sports media rights and a "truly historic day for broadcasting and for women's football."
This happened because FIFA unbundled the media rights for the women's event for the very first time, which goes into effect after Fox airs the next Men's World Cup in 2026. The 2027 Women's World Cup is being held in Brazil. The 2031 event doesn't have a home yet, but the .
This is a fairly big deal for Netflix, given that FIFA reported that a full 1.12 billion people watched the 2019 Women's World Cup, which the US won. This is a global number, of course, but the 2023 tournament recorded the highest-ever US domestic viewership. The sport is certainly catching on over on this side of the pond.
Netflix has been making big moves into the world of live sporting events as of late. There was that utterly ridiculous , but the platform will soon be home to the weekly .