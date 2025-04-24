Netflix subtitles are now available in a dialogue-only format

Netflix is adding a new way to watch with subtitles. Starting with season five of the psychological thriller You, captions with only dialogue will be available alongside the standard Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC).

If you aren't already familiar, SDH/CC subtitles include not only dialogue but audio cues like [alarm rings], [knock on door] or [Don't Stop Believing intensifies over the jukebox]. Netflix's new option cuts those non-dialogue audio descriptions.

You'll find the dialogue-only subtitles in Netflix's language picker labeled "English." Meanwhile, SDH/CC captions will remain as "English (CC)." The company says that, in addition to You season five, the new type will be available in all upcoming Netflix originals in every language it supports for SDH/CC subtitles.