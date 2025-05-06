Netflix teases Squid Game's final season

Netflix has released its first teaser trailer for the final season of Squid Game. Based on the scenes the streaming service included in the video, the games will be restarted after a failed uprising led by the show's protagonist Seong Gi-hun, or Player 456. While Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, it hinted strongly that the rebellion will fail to end the games right then and there.

In the teaser, Player 456 could be seen being brought back into a room full of players inside a coffin. And after he wakes up, the games resume, players are segregated into groups, mother and son are separated and, curiously, a baby could be heard crying by the end of the teaser. We also get glimpses of Jun-ho as he searches for the island where the games are being held and his brother In-ho, who resumes his role as the games' Front Man after pretending to be a player in the previous season.

Squid Game is a Korean survival thriller with themes revolving around class struggle and social inequality. In the story, ordinary people, often buried in debts and desperate to earn money, are locked in a facility where they're forced to play games. Only one person wins the pot of money players collectively earn by winning games. Everybody else? Well, they die. Seong Gi-hun, the first season's winner, chose to come back for another round in order to dismantle the organization running the games, and the third season will show the culmination of his efforts. Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix on June 27.