Netflix teases the next seasons of Avatar, Squid Game and Arcane at Geeked Week

It also shared teasers for the Splinter Cell, Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider animated series.

At its in-person fan event for Geeked Week this year, Netflix has shown teasers and sneak peeks of its upcoming shows, including the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender. In addition to revealing that the new season is already in production, Netflix has also announced that Miya Cech (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) is playing earthbending master Toph.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is officially in production! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/iyQdqkyvDh — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 20, 2024

A teaser for Squid Game season 2 shows Lee Jung-jae wearing his player 456 uniform again to compete in another round of deadly games with other contestants hoping to win millions of dollars. The next season of Squid Game will start streaming on December 26.

The game ⏺️ never 🔼 stops ⏹️ Are you ready to play? Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7L3YTy8Rco — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 20, 2024

The streaming giant has also revealed that One Piece live action's Mr. 0 and Miss All-Sunday will be portrayed by Joe Mangianello and Lera Abova, respectively. And for Wednesday fans, Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of Wednesday that will arrive sometime in 2025.

For animation fans, Netflix has released a teaser for Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, with Liev Schreiber voicing protagonist Sam Fisher. It has also given viewers a short look at a new Devil May Cry animated series by Korean company Studio Mir, which is coming in April 2025.

Dante. Is. Coming.



From Capcom, Netflix and Studio Mir, the new Devil May Cry animated series is coming April 2025. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/KA0oj3ISGj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 20, 2024

Netflix has teased a new Tomb Raider animated series that's coming in October and a Rebel Moon game that's arriving in 2025, as well. Finally, the company has given Arcane fans a clear schedule for the final chapter of the critically acclaimed show: Act 1 will be available to stream on November 9, followed by Act 2 on November 16. A third and final Act will close out the show with a proper ending on November 23.