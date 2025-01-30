Netflix will stream its 2025 Tudum event on Netflix

Netflix's next Tudum fan event will take place on May 31 in Los Angeles. For the first time, the company will stream the event live on its own platform. Past iterations have been livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch and Netflix's social channels.

Tudum, which is meant to sound like the audio effect that plays at the start of any Netflix program, is the streaming business' showcase of its content lineup. The company has used this event in previous years to share behind-the-scenes tidbits and first looks at upcoming programming. The 2023 Tudum drew 11,000 attendees in São Paulo, Brazil and 78 million viewers streamed it, according to the company.