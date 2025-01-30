Netflix will stream its 2025 Tudum event on Netflix
It's the first time the streamer has hosted the fan gathering on its own service.
Netflix's next Tudum fan event will take place on May 31 in Los Angeles. For the first time, the company will stream the event live on its own platform. Past iterations have been livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch and Netflix's social channels.
Tudum, which is meant to sound like the audio effect that plays at the start of any Netflix program, is the streaming business' showcase of its content lineup. The company has used this event in previous years to share behind-the-scenes tidbits and first looks at upcoming programming. The 2023 Tudum drew 11,000 attendees in São Paulo, Brazil and 78 million viewers streamed it, according to the company.
While there will probably be some fun announcements and reveals, the most notable takeaway is that Netflix is pushing more definitively into the live event space. A in 2023 was the company's first livestream. It also snapped up the rights to livestream the on its platform and hosted between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in 2024. However, the Tyson/Paul match had extensive technical issues. Airing its own event and keeping those millions of eyeballs on its own platform will be positive steps for the company's ambitions in this space. Assuming everything works.