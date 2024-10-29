Netflix’s Senna showcases the rise and untimely death of the Brazilian F1 legend

After introducing many Americans to Formula One racing with the docuseries Drive to Survive, Netflix is spotlighting one of the motorsport’s greats. Senna will show the roots, drive and tragic passing of Ayrton Senna (Gabriel Leone) as he goes from racing go-karts in São Paulo, Brazil, to international superstardom and 41-time Grands Prix winner. You can watch the trailer below a month before the limited series’ debut.

“Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever,” Netflix’s description reads. Showrunner Vicente Amorim (Yakuza Princess) helms the six-part series. In addition to Leone (Ferrari) in the starring role, its cast includes Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) and Matt Mella (The Bureau).

Netflix

The trailer below showcases Senna’s determination in the face of adversity, his uncanny ability to drive in the rain and his love of his home country. The LA Times reports that the series was produced in Brazil, filmed mainly in Portuguese and is supported by F1’s governing body.

You can stream Senna exclusively on Netflix after you wrap up your Black Friday shopping on November 29.