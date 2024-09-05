Peacock Premium is only $5 for four months for a limited time

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

NBC is offering a discount on its Peacock Premium streaming service. Until September 6, you can get four months of access to the ad-supported tier of the streaming platform for $5 per month. This deal nets you more than 30 percent off the list price for the plan during that time frame; the Peacock Premium access tier normally costs $8 a month.

To take advantage of the reduced price, customers can sign in to the Peacock platform and use the code TGIF. Once you've signed up, the plan can be canceled at any time. The TGIF offer can't be combined with any other deal, and it does not extend to current subscribers on the Peacock Premium and Premium Plus plans. As mentioned, the deal is only available for a limited window, through September 6.

Now is a good time for football fans to try out Peacock . The NFL season begins this weekend and Peacock will have exclusive access to the Packers v. Eagles game being played in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 6. The network's exclusive stream of the AFC Wild Card game in January set records as the most streamed live event in history, reaching 27.6 million viewers.

On top of the seasonal sports content, Peacock is also home to several fan favorite TV sitcoms including The Office, Parks and Recreation, and New Girl. It also hosts original programming such as Poker Face .

