Advertisement

Roku is launching the Roku Sports Channel on August 12

Watch Roku originals, live games and partner content for free.

anna washenko
Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
0
Roku

Streaming provider Roku is adding a new free channel for sports content on August 12. The ad-supported Roku Sports Channel will go live with content both owned and licensed by the company. No subscription or sign-up will be required to access the channel.

The Roku Sports Channel will offer round-the-clock programming, such as live Major League Baseball games, live Formula E car races, The Rich Eisen Show and GMFB: Overtime. Partner programming on the channel will include classic boxing matches from Top Rank, combat sports from Swerve Sports and poker content from PokerGO.

Sports viewership can be a notable revenue source for streaming services. The Disney-owned ESPN+ has a streaming subscription (and its price is going up). Max also has an add-on called the Bleacher Report (that's no longer free). And an upcoming service called Venu could aggregate lots of games and talk content under one umbrella (and it's expected to have a hefty price tag). Roku could stand out from the pack by taking the free, ad-supported streaming television route.