Roku is launching the Roku Sports Channel on August 12

Streaming provider Roku is adding a new free channel for sports content on August 12. The ad-supported Roku Sports Channel will go live with content both owned and licensed by the company. No subscription or sign-up will be required to access the channel.

The Roku Sports Channel will offer round-the-clock programming, such as live Major League Baseball games, live Formula E car races, The Rich Eisen Show and GMFB: Overtime. Partner programming on the channel will include classic boxing matches from Top Rank, combat sports from Swerve Sports and poker content from PokerGO.