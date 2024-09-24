Roku says its new Ultra streaming box is 30 percent faster

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The 2024 Roku Ultra is the latest update to the streaming player, announced today at the company's developer conference. The original version of this device was one of our top picks for a streaming device. The new model promises some nice quality of life upgrades, such as 30 percent faster performance in content loading and interface navigation thanks to a new quad-core processor. It comes with Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision for 4K and HDR10+ picture quality. The Ultra now supports Wi-Fi 6 and can also be directly connected via ethernet.

This streaming device is also getting an updated controller. The Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition) has backlit buttons, USB-C charging, and direct access to a Live TV Guide and to a new feature called Quick Launch. This introduces a personalized screen of a viewer's most-used apps and voice commands. The remote also provides all the usual features for selecting content and controlling playback.

Roku is also rolling out a new version of its operating system. Roku OS 14 is getting more customization, with thumbs up and thumbs down icons to provide feedback on programming, which should lead to users receiving better recommendations. The company is also making its Kids & Family content accessible from the main home screen and adding additional voice controls. The update will be applied to supported devices in the US "in the coming months."