Samsung’s FAST TV Plus service is going all in on K-dramas

Samsung TV Plus, the company’s FAST live TV app preinstalled on its TVs, is getting many more K-dramas. Over 4,000 hours of K-Dramas, K-Thrillers, K-Crime and K-Romance from Samsung’s home country of South Korea were added to the ad-supported streaming app on Thursday.

The content comes from partnerships with “Korea’s most acclaimed production companies,” including CJ ENM, NEW ID and the distribution company KT Alpha. Newly added series include Voice 4, Dark Hole and Doom at Your Service (a terrific title if ever there was one). The psychological thriller Beyond Evil will arrive soon.

New unscripted shows are also part of the package. These include food entertainment series like The Genius Paik and Three Meals a Day, along with travel shows House on Wheels and Youn’s Kitchen.

Samsung says it now has the best library of NEW ID and KT Alpha K-Movies in the US. The award-winning Burning (starring Steven Yeun), A Taxi Driver (not the De Niro one but the Kang-ho Song one) and Assassination (starring Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae) are among those on the Samsung TV Plus now.

“K-Content is no longer niche – it’s one of the fastest growing and most watched categories globally, and Samsung TV Plus is uniquely positioned to deliver an unparalleled experience in this space with an endless offering of premium K-Content,” Salek Brodsky, Senior VP and General Manager of Samsung TV Plus, wrote in a press release.