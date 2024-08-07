Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders call for an antitrust investigation into Venu Sports

Venu Sports appears poised to offer a one-stop shop for streaming all kinds of athletic events. However, the extensive amount of sports content controlled by Disney (which owns ESPN), Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, has raised questions about the upcoming streaming service. Three members of Congress have called on the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission to investigate whether Venu violates antitrust laws.

"If this JV [joint venture] is permitted to proceed, competitors would be forced to negotiate with Fox, Disney, and Warner Bros. for access to over half of the major sporting licensing rights while simultaneously competing against these companies to offer the best product to broadcast or stream these programs," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) wrote in an open letter . They also questioned whether Venu could lead to increased prices for consumers. (And the prices for Venu are already looking pretty steep, with a launch price of $43 a month.)