Spotify is up and running again after a brief outage

Spotify should be working normally again now after a few hours of service issues. The Spotify Status account posted on X Sunday afternoon to say, “Everything’s looking much better now!” Earlier in the day, it confirmed that it had been experiencing problems following users' reports that the app and web player were acting up. Spotify users on social media reported a variety of issues, from songs repeatedly pausing on them to being locked out of the streaming platform entirely.

Everything’s looking much better now! Give@SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) September 29, 2024

The problems spiked a little before 11AM ET, per Downdetector, and persisted for two hours or so. At 12:14PM ET, Spotify Status posted, “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” In the meantime, the comments section of Downdetector turned into a full-blown unhinged group chat. I was still having issues with the web player around 1:15PM, but it all appears to have been resolved now.

Update, September 29 2024, 2:45PM ET: Spotify is back online. This story has been update to include a note from Spotify Status on the issue's resolution.