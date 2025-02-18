Spotify could offer its long-awaited HiFi audio tier as a $6 add-on later this year

Spotify is rolling out a Music Pro tier later this year that will give users access to higher-quality audio and remixing tools, according to Bloomberg. The tier will reportedly cost users $6 per month on top of their $12 Premium subscription, but they'll be priced differently across regions and will be cheaper in less-developed markets. Many long-time Spotify subscribers, however, will probably say that they'll believe it when they see it. The service teased a high-fidelity streaming option way back in 2017 and had confirmed that it was working to provide users with access to lossless audio in 2021.

Several reports about the feature's availability had come out over the years after the company's confirmation. In 2024, Bloomberg also reported that HiFi streaming is expected to arrive before the year ended as a $5 add-on. The publication's latest report says the pricing and timeline for lossless streaming could still change, because the company hasn't secured rights from all the major music companies yet. It's worth noting that Spotify recently announced new multi-year agreements with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

In addition to lossless streaming, Bloomberg says the Music Pro tier will give subscribers access to tools that will give them a way to mix songs by different artists. Some of those tools will be powered by generative AI tech. The tier will reportedly give users access to presales for concerts, as well, and could offer them the option to buy better seats than what they could get elsewhere. Spotify will be testing the tier's features over the next few months and will apparently be rolling out the add-on's tools and features in phases.