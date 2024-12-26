Squid Game will have a third (and final) season in 2025

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It looks like we won't have to wait long to find out what happens in the next installment of Netflix's addictive and deadly drama Squid Game. The Netflix-owned blog Tudum announced the South Korean drama will return next year for its third and final season.

The first season ended with winner Seong Gi-hun, played by Emmy winner Lee Jung-Jae, leaving his newfound wealth to dismantle the titular game. Since then, we've learned in sneak previews and the Season 2 trailer that Seong's plan is to rejoin the deadly competition and convince the players to vote for the games to stop. Something tells me it's not going to be that simple.

The second season of Squid Game just landed today on Netflix after a three-year wait.