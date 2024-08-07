Stranger Things will make its Broadway debut in March 2025

Starting next year, Stranger Things fans will be able to watch its stage play spin-off on Broadway. The prequel to the popular sci-fi/horror series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, won two Olivier Awards and several other accolades since it premiered on West End in December 2023. Its West End production will run until sometime in 2025, thanks to an extended run, but performances on Broadway will also begin on March 28, 2025. That said, the play will officially open at Marquis Theatre in New York on April 22, 2025.

The First Shadow is set in 1959, before the events in the Netflix series. Jim/Hop, Joyce and Bob — who was played by Sean Astin — are seniors in the story who all just want to graduate and leave town. "When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," the play's synopsis reads. It's based on a story by the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things who will also serve as the play's creative producers, and will be directed by Tony award winner Stephen Daldry.

Casting for the production hasn't been announced yet, but fans can already sign up to make sure they get early access to pre-sale tickets. Those who sign up on The First Shadow's official website will be able to buy pre-sale tickets first, starting at 11AM on September 13. Everyone else will be able to purchase tickets when they go on sale to the general public a few days later on September 17.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.