The Rodecaster Video packs audio and video production features into one mighty console

Rode, a company best known for its microphones, managed to successfully break into the creator tool market last year with its Duo podcast mixer . Today, the company is expanding its creator ambitions with the new Rodecaster Video production console. The Rodecaster Video doesn’t only handle video production, as its audio production capabilities are also top-notch.

First, though, let's look at the device’s video production features. Those who want to capture video from multiple sources will be delighted to hear that the Rodecaster Video has four HDMI ports and two USB-C ports, all of which can be used simultaneously. The console can also perform green screen or blue screen background replacement to eliminate backgrounds. By using the Rode Central companion software, creators can customize the input-switching experience, as the console can automatically switch to an input covering whoever is speaking.

Of course, there are physical keys on the console. These keys are easily customized as well, allowing users to create their preferred workflows. Powering these video features is a proprietary video engine built by Rode around a powerful eight-core CPU, which also handles the audio features.

Rode

As for audio, the Rodecaster Video has two studio-grade Neutrik combo jacks promising extremely low noise levels, both linked to Revolution preamps to capture audio from XLR microphones, instruments and more. Those who own Rode wireless microphones can also seamlessly connect them to the Rodecaster Video.

The console also boasts an array of audio effects, including a de-esser, noise gates and the Aural Exciter powered by the well-regarded audio signal processor Aphex. The Aural Exciter helps add some high-end frequencies to a muddy mix. It’s also not the only Aphex-powered effect, as the Big Bottom and Compellor effects are also present. Plus, the console can capture nine stereo tracks at once.

While Rode dropped plenty of details on what the Rodecaster Video is capable of, we don’t yet know when it'll be on sale or how much it'll cost.